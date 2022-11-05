First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,130 shares of company stock valued at $893,450 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

