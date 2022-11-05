First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. Equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,490.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,966. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 114,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

