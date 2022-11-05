First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

First of Long Island Stock Up 2.7 %

FLIC stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.51.

First of Long Island Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First of Long Island by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First of Long Island by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First of Long Island by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

