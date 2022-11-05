First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.15

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.15 and traded as low as $17.20. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 493 shares changing hands.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

