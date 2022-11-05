First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.12 and last traded at $86.23. 70,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 38,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
