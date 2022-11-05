First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.12 and last traded at $86.23. 70,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 38,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 821,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter.

