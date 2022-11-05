First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 170,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 400,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

