First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $37.91. Approximately 895,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,453,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 819,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 459,254 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

