FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $48.83. Approximately 1,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

