Floki Inu Trading Up 0.7% This Week (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $107.69 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,694.74 or 0.31411551 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC)."

