Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. 2,746,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,851. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

