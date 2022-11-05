Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FND. UBS Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,851. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

