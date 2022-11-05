Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,043 shares.The stock last traded at $75.84 and had previously closed at $78.00.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $644.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.