Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,043 shares.The stock last traded at $75.84 and had previously closed at $78.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $644.59 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
