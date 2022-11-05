Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 2.5 %

FTNT stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 308.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.