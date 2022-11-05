Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.40 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Up 9.2 %

Fox Factory stock traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. The stock had a trading volume of 437,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

