Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion. Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.25-$4.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Franchise Group Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 2,740,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,622. Franchise Group has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $981.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

