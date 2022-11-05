Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $7.00 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $113.44 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00032852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

