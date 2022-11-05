Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €28.64 ($28.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a 52-week high of €63.60 ($63.60). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

