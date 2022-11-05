Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €25.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($46.10) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

FRE opened at €23.20 ($23.20) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($60.16) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($80.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.20.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

