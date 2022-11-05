Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Cowen

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.57.

Shares of FRPT opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $156.67.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

