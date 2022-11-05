Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Tops $24.62 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.10 or 0.31371127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

