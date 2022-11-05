Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Stock Holdings Cut by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,886,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,501,828 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.46% of Full Truck Alliance worth $143,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $5.75 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.