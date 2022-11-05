Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $563.17

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.17 ($6.51) and traded as low as GBX 448 ($5.18). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 462 ($5.34), with a volume of 53,318 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 488.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 562.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.47 million and a P/E ratio of 3,909.17.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Richard Fuller acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £47,985 ($55,480.40). In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Richard Fuller acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £47,985 ($55,480.40). Also, insider Michael J. Turner purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($22,892.82). Insiders acquired a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,500 over the last three months.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

