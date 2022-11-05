Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Funko also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO traded down $11.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,143,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $397.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.