Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in State Street were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

State Street Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.45 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.