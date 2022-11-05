Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $269,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,590 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSGS opened at $148.55 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day moving average is $156.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

