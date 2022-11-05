Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 3,435 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

