Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 61,000 Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alaunos Therapeutics Profile
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.