Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 61,000 Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $1.14 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

