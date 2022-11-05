Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,270 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

