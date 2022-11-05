Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.06- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.41B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion. Gartner also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.06 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.63.
IT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.50. The stock had a trading volume of 588,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,210. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.98.
In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 148.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
