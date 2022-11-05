Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.06- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.41B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion. Gartner also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.63.

IT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.50. The stock had a trading volume of 588,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,210. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.98.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 752.11%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 148.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

