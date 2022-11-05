Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $381.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.63.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IT opened at $319.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.12. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $341.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $9,945,482. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Gartner by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.