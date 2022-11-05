Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $358.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $358.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

Shares of IT stock opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.50 and its 200-day moving average is $275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $341.64.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $9,945,482. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

