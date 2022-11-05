Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $358.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $358.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.
Shares of IT stock opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.50 and its 200-day moving average is $275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $341.64.
In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $9,945,482. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
