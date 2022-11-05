Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.06- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.41B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion. Gartner also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.06 EPS.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.50. 588,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,210. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $341.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 752.11% and a net margin of 14.41%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.63.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,071 shares of company stock worth $9,945,482 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $38,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

