Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.34 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Gas has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and $62.99 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00012193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003210 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.92 or 0.31296921 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012224 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
