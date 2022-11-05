Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-1.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTES. Evercore ISI cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Down 4.5 %

GTES stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 68.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 691,957 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 103,781 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.