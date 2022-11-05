GateToken (GT) One Day Volume Tops $2.10 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $520.31 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00022511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007840 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00049368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00251372 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.85093174 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,972,993.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

