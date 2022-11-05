Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Hits $2.85 on Top Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $77.11 million and $1.72 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00013368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.23 or 0.31309615 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012228 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.8465805 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,559,539.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

