Gateway Protocol (GWP) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $76.30 million and $1.69 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00013235 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.29 or 0.31441464 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012280 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.8465805 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,559,539.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

