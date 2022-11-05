GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 133,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 48,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPRFF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on GCM Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on GCM Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on GCM Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

