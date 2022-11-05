GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.11 ($37.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($48.55).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.