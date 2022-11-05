GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.11 ($37.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($48.55).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

