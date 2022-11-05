Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.27 Billion (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $8.46 or 0.00039559 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $30.24 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 8.3320358 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,767,852.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

