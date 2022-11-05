Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.42

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.42 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.75 ($0.19). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 110,249 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of £195.25 million and a PE ratio of 412.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Gemfields Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

In other Gemfields Group news, insider David John Lovett sold 6,784,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.21), for a total value of £1,221,156 ($1,411,904.27).

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

