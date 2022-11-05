Gemini Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $642.47 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $642.47 million and $1.04 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.54 or 0.31561035 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012327 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 639,796,240 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

