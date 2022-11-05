General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Trading 10.3% Higher

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.32. 4,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 47,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, an integrated technology company, provides crypto-currency mining services in Wyoming. It focuses on the home essentials technology sector. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

