GensoKishi Metaverse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $336,662.00 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $392.91 million and $336,662.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.68 or 0.31329617 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012236 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

