Gibson Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.77.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$23.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.15 and a 52 week high of C$27.75.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$83,519.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.36%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

