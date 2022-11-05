Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
