Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490,913 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 896.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 138,073 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 131,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,554,000 after acquiring an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

