Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
GIL traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $29.04. 601,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,913 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 896.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,073 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 131,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
