Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. 574,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glaukos Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Glaukos by 513.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 125.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after buying an additional 319,808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 13.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 160,347 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 71.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.