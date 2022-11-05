Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Glaukos Stock Performance
Glaukos stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. 574,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Glaukos Company Profile
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glaukos (GKOS)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.