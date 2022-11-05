Global Payments Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.86 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Global Payments by 271.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 282,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.