Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $224.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

